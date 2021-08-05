Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Reportedly Died of Heart Defect

Fetty Wap and ex Lisa Pembroke’s daughter Lauren Maxwell passed away in June, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Lauren died from a heart problem that she had had since birth, citing the cause as fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies.

The document states she passed away June 24, 2021, at her home in Riverdale, Georgia.

Last month, Fetty Wap seemed to address the news after the Rolling Loud festival in Miami when he dedicated his performance to Lauren on Instagram Stories. He wrote at the time, "LoLo daddy did that s--t for you last night baby girl.”

He later followed up with an Instagram Live with an emotional butterfly tribute, telling fans "She’s good. My baby’s happy now.” In another live video he asked fans to post butterflies in her honor.

Yesterday, Fetty Wap shared an Instagram photo of his daughter and the message, "Hey mini me (My Twin) ♥️🦋 …. “ I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend “🦋🕊 🐻…"

Lisa, also known as Turquoise Miami, also shared the news on Instagram a few days ago, alongside a video of the little girl in a pool.

She wrote, "This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius.”

Turquoise continued, "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip💔.”