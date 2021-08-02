Fetty Wap’s Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dies at 4 Years Old

Fetty Wap’s family has suffered an unthinkable tragedy — the death of his 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell.

Lauren’s mother Turquoise Miami shared the news on Instagram, alongside a video of the little girl in a pool.

She wrote, "This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius.”

Turquoise continued, "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip💔.”

Last weekend, Fetty Wap seemed to address the news after the Rolling Loud festival in Miami when he dedicated his performance to Lauren on Instagram Stories. He wrote at the time, "LoLo daddy did that s--t for you last night baby girl.”

The family is just now addressing the heartbreaking news, but Rap-Up and Hot97 reported she passed away in late June.