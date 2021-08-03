Fetty Wap's Sweet Request to Fans in Honor of Daughter Lauren, 4, Who Passed Away

Rapper Fetty Wap remembered his daughter Lauren Maxwell on Monday, after her mother confirmed the 4-year-old had passed away.

In a video posted on Instagram Live, Fetty Wap kissed photos of Lauren and then asked fans for a favor.

He said, “Y’all can do me a favor? Just post all butterflies. All butterflies. [She] loved butterflies. If you guys could do that, that means a lot.”

Watch the video here to see fans react with butterfly emojis.

Lauren’s mother Turquoise Miami shared the news on Instagram a few days ago, alongside a video of the little girl in a pool.

She wrote, "This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius.”

Turquoise continued, "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip💔.”

Last weekend, Fetty Wap seemed to address the news after the Rolling Loud festival in Miami when he dedicated his performance to Lauren on Instagram Stories. He wrote at the time, "LoLo daddy did that s--t for you last night baby girl.”

The family is just now addressing the heartbreaking news, but Rap-Up and Hot97 reported she passed away in late June.