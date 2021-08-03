Did Ryan Reynolds Know that Blake Lively Was the One on Their First Date?

Just days after the two recreated their first date together in Boston, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively hit the premiere of his film “Free Guy" in New York City.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Ryan on the red carpet, where he discussed his relationship with Blake. When asked if he knew Blake was the one on their first date, he smiled, saying, “I should hope so. Do you think I am a rookie? I’m not gonna step on that answer right now — no, yes, of course, of course.”

Ryan was thrilled to be at a premiere, saying, “It’s pretty exciting, you know… It feels new again. We haven’t been on a red carpet, I don’t know, two years.”

Reynold is fighting a super buff version of himself in “Free Guy,” in which he plays a bank teller named Guy who realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

How did he feel to fight himself? Reynolds said, “Felt pretty good. I feel like that has been my main villain most of my life, although shorter and skinnier. But yes, I loved fighting.” Nothing he was a late addition to the film, he said it is “something we are really proud of.”