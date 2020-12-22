Blake Lively’s Quarantine Hair Is So Relatable! See the Pic

Getty Images

Blake Lively had a little fun at her own expense with a new quarantine selfie!

In the makeup-free pic she’s rocking a seriously untamed mane, complete with some very noticeable tangles.

Instagram

To top it off, she included a hilarious Vogue Italy logo across the top with the message, “Get the Look” and “2020 Edition.”

Blake is quarantining at home over the holidays with husband Ryan Reynolds and their three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.