Doing Cartwheels! Britney Spears Celebrates After Latest Conservatorship Hearing

Getty Images

Singer Britney Spears took to Instagram to celebrate after her latest conservatorship hearing.

She posted a video of herself riding a horse and doing cartwheels to the tune of KT Tunstall’s “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.”

In the caption, Spears wrote, “Coming along, folks ... coming along... New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today 🤸‍♂️🤷‍♀️🐎!!!! #FreeBritney.”

Wednesday was a small victory for the star, who is fighting to end her conservatorship, and her father Jamie Spears’ control over her life.

The New York Times reports Judge Brenda Penny approved Britney’s request to choose her own lawyer, and her longtime court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham’s request to resign.

The judge also granted Spears permission to hire famed lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart. The power attorney has represented stars like Sean Penn, Casey Affleck and Winona Ryder. Rosengart, however, is a litigator, not a probate lawyer.

Britney was not in the courtroom, but she made accusations against her dad. According to Us Weekly, she told the judge that she was “extremely scared” of Jamie, adding, “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse… This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

According to Newsweek, her father’s attorney Vivian Thoreen responded by saying Britney was “misinformed” and made “misstatements” during this hearing and the one in June.

The hearing also addressed Bessemer Trust’s request to be removed as co-conservator. The wealth management firm filed a petition stating, “As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the conservatee objects to the continuance of her conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the conservatee and respects her wishes.”

According to Yahoo News, Judge Penny granted the request. This leaves Britney’s father Jamie as the sole conservator of her estate for the time being. Jodi Montgomery is still the conservator of her personal life.

When Spears took her conservatorship case before the judge in June, she made many startling claims, seeming to verify the worst fears of the online #FreeBritney movement.

After Britney’s testimony, Jamie filed legal docs claiming he’s not the one to blame, while asking the court to investigate her allegations.