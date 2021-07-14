The Latest on Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Hearing

Getty Images

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case was due back in court Wednesday, following the pop star’s bombshell testimony last month.

Page Six reports Judge Brenda Penny was set to hear multiple petitions in the case during a hearing set for 1:30 p.m. PT at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in L.A.

Britney was not expected to be in court.

Wednesday’s hearing will address Bessemer Trust’s request to be removed as co-conservator. The wealth management firm filed a petition stating, “As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the conservatee objects to the continuance of her conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the conservatee and respects her wishes.”

The judge will also decide on Britney’s request to choose her own lawyer, and her longtime court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham’s request to resign.

During her June testimony, Spears said, “I haven’t really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer. I would like to be able to do that.”

TMZ and the New York Times report Spears has reached out to lawyer Mathew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig. He’s represented stars like Sean Penn, Casey Affleck and Winona Ryder. Rosengart, however, is a litigator, not a probate lawyer. He has not publicly commented on the reports.

When Spears took her conservatorship case before the judge in June, she wanted to end her father Jamie Spears’ control over her supersized bank account — and every aspect of her life. Britney made many startling claims, seeming to verify the worst fears of the online #FreeBritney movement.

Jamie is still a co-conservator of her $60-million estate, and Jodi Montgomery is still the conservator of her person.

After Britney’s testimony, Jamie filed legal docs claiming he’s not the one to blame, while asking the court to investigate her allegations.