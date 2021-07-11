Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Make It Red-Carpet Official

Getty Images

It was a glam date night for “The Bachelor’s” Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, who made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the ESPY awards Saturday night.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay was with Matt and Rachael at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in NYC for the event, where the couple turned up the heat, Rachael in a stunning Retrofête dress, Matt in “Hugo Boss, head to toe.”

Matt said he was happy to be there celebrating sports. “We’ve got so much to celebrate… I’m just glad no one is asking me to do anything tonight.”

Rachael said of the evening, “This is one of the fancier dates nights we have had.”

What is a more typical date night for the two? Matt revealed, “We’re big into Disney+. We saw Anthony Mackie... It technically is date night. We have been watching 'Winter Solider' — that would be a lot of what we do on our date nights.”

Rachael said of the ESPYs, “That’s probably the biggest starstruck night for me.” As for being a sports fan, she said, “He’s gotten me more into sports, I must say. The whole athleticism or competition point of it all is my favorite part.”

Rachel asked if they are watching the current season of “The Bachelorette” with Katie Thurston, but Rachael said, “I’ve been taking a step back from all that, but I am supporting Katie from afar and I think from what I have seen she has been doing a phenomenal job. I’m really excited to see her ending.”

So what’s next for the forward-looking couple?