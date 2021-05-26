Bachelor Matt James Reveals Rachael Kirkconnell Gave Him This Ultimatum

ABC

Matt James is opening up about his relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell and how they ended up back together after their split.

The former Bachelor told the “Pomp” podcast that Rachael gave him an “ultimatum,” and that it helped move their relationship forward.

James explained, "She was like, 'If you're going to make this work, let's do it. But, if you're not going to make it work, I'm going to let you do your own thing.'"

He went on, "That's really all I needed. It was an ultimatum that I needed. It's been great. It was honestly a commitment that we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship."

Matt admitted, "There came a point in time where it was evident that my working on the relationship looked different than Rachael's because I wasn't really honoring that commitment that I made to working on the relationship.”

Matt chose Rachael during the Season 25 finale in March, but the pair revealed on the “After the Final Rose” special that they were no longer together. The couple’s split stemmed from resurfaced images of Rachael attending an antebellum party in 2018, as well as liking racist social media posts. She later apologized for her actions.

He now tells the “Pomp” podcast, "There were rough patches in our relationship [and] we actually broke up for a moment. We're back together [now]. Everything we've been through, everything she's been through, she's stuck right by my side. She's continued to have a positive attitude. It's one of the many things I love about her."