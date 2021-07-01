Prince William and Prince Harry Reunite to Unveil Princess Diana Statue: ‘Every Day, We Wish She Were Still with Us’

Prince William and Prince Harry set aside their differences and followed through on their mission to honor their late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The princes reunited for a rare appearance together to unveil a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London.

William and Harry are in the midst of a rift after Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah.

Harry, however, was all smiles as they walked together at the event, while William appeared more tense.

The bronze statue, commissioned in 2017, features Diana with her arms around two children, and was designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley.

William and Harry also remembered their mother in a statement: “Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.”



The message went on, “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

The statement ended with, “Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”