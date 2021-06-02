Kate Middleton’s Uncle Speaks Out on Royal Rift, and How the Duchess Is Trying to Help

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the royals continues, more family members are speaking out.

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is the latest to open up about the controversy, calling Prince Harry’s behavior “really hurtful.”

In an interview with Closer magazine, Carole Middleton’s younger brother explained, “I went from being happy [about Harry taking the decision to seek a more ‘private life’] to angry, to worried about him.”

He went on, “Everyone is astonished. He wanted to step back and protect his wife, now he’s charging in. It’s an attack on the family — why do it? If you want an easy life, work it out privately and have a conversation respectfully. Don’t air it in public, it’s really hurtful.”

The 56-year-old insisted, “The harsh truth — in my opinion — is that if Harry doesn’t get a grip and stop this self-indulgent episode, there will soon be no common ground or relationship to rebuild.”

He does, however, have faith in his niece, saying, “But if anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can... She’s trying to mediate.”

He recalled Kate’s interaction with Prince Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral last month, saying, “You could see at the funeral that Kate was there trying to make peace, bringing the brothers together. Harry and Kate were great friends, they were a trio with William and a strong unit. Family and relationships are everything to Kate — she’s very nurturing, she wouldn’t like that [rift] happening and she is trying to look after her husband and do what she can to make things right.”

Despite the recent drama, Goldsmith is not concerned about the royal family’s reputation.

“I’ve never been more proud of the royal family. They give us a sense of stability and they’ve kept their dignity. Everyone loves our Queen and I think, with everything going on in the world at the moment, the royals are as important today as ever for our nation. This won’t be damaging to them at all.”

Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Harry are set to reunite for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Gardens on July 1.