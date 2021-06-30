Would Kevin Hart Vote for The Rock for President? Plus: He Talks ‘Muscle Car Crew’ Series

Kevin Hart has an all-new MotorTrend original series “Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew” with the Plastic Cup Boyz!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay chatted with Kevin and the Plastic Cup Boyz about the show, but first she had to ask about Hart’s friend Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock recently talked with People magazine about possibly running for president, so Rachel had to ask if Kevin would vote for him. Smiling, Kevin said, “Absolutely not.” Then, getting serious, he added, “If he is, that’s dope for him. I’m not sure if he is doing it or not. If he is, God bless him, good for him — sky’s the limit.”

Meanwhile, in their new “Muscle Car Crew” series, Kevin, along with John Clausell, Ron “Boss” Everline, Will “Spank” Horton, Harry Ratchford, and Joey Wells start their own car club and learn all about what it means to own classic cars.

Harry explaining the premise of the show, saying, “You’re going to see friends — with a special friend Kevin Hart — dive into a community that hungers for diversity. They are very friendly guys [who] just jump into a passion they know nothing about. We learn, our friendship grows, we’re just together having a great time.”

Kevin shared, “Our cars, I feel like need to be a representation… Through this show… on the journey of us becoming a car crew, one of the biggest things we stay true to is having a sense of quality attached to the representation of who and what we are. Getting there is a process.”

One year, Kevin actually gifted his crew with old-school cars. He told Rachel, “We wrapped up one of our tours… I feel like it’s always a team effort. It was something to show my love and appreciation.”