Dwayne Johnson Gives a Health Update After COVID-19, Plus: His New Show ‘Young Rock’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is giving an update on his family’s health after their battle with COVID-19 last year, and is taking time to reflect on his past as he promotes his new series “Young Rock.”

“Extra’s” Nate Burleson caught with Johnson and Bradley Constant, the teen actor who plays him on “Young Rock.”

The Rock, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus in September, said, “I'm feeling good and the family has fully recovered. That was a pretty hairy time for us where you realized just how insidious that virus is.” He went on, “My entire family got it. Everyone around us got it. And so I was just doing my best to try and manage it best I could. But thank you for asking. We're feeling good and on the other end of it.”

Now, he’s ready for everyone to see his show, focused on his life before Hollywood, saying, “To understand me, you have to understand where I came from.”

The story centers around his real-life experiences growing up in Hawaii as the son of famed champion wrestler Rocky Johnson.

He pointed out, “There's that old term: ‘Yesterday's headlines are today's punchlines.’ And so all the tough times that we went through… today, we're able to smile about them and laugh at it.”

Bradley talked about the pressure of playing Johnson, and said, “I think on the surface, yeah, you could have it that way… But he's a normal guy. He's a guy who lived with ups and downs.”

Bradley even sports a mustache at 15 for the role like Dwayne had at that age. Constant said, “I came home and my grandma looked at that 'stache, and I think she might not have let me back in the house if I didn't shave it!”

The show also looks back on Johnson’s greatest lessons. “I spent the better part of my 20s not only grinding and getting out there and chasing what I thought was success, and then I spent my 30s trying to figure myself out — as we all do — but the most important thing is really right here at home,” Dwayne said.

The star added, “When you strip it all away, the greatest blessings that you realize you have are literally right in front of you.”