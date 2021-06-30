Bill Cosby Released from Prison After Sex Assault Conviction Overturned

Getty

In a shocking turn of events, Bill Cosby has been released from prison.

Having served two years out of a sentence of three to 10 years, Cosby’s sex assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court.

The Court issued an opinion to vacate the conviction after deciding a 2005 agreement between Cosby and a previous prosecutor should have prevented him from being charged in the case.

The Court’s judgment stated that Cosby “must be discharged [from prison], and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred."

In 2018, Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

In the case, Andrea Constand, the former Director of Operations for Temple University's women's basketball team, accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her in his home in January 2004. In a 2005 court deposition, Cosby admitted he had acquired Quaaludes with the intent to give them to women with whom he wanted to have sex, but denied criminal activity and adamantly denied his encounter with Constand — who came out as a lesbian in 2015 — was not consensual.

Cosby was charged days before a 12-year statute of limitations in the Constand case.