‘Sex/Life’ Stars Sarah Shahi & Adam Demos Are Dating

“Sex/Life” has been a hot topic since it began streaming on Netflix last week.

Now, we’re learning that the two stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are in a real-life relationship!

Shahi told People magazine, “When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

“Then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege," Sarah went on. "You're only as good as your scene partner. He's amazing in the show."

The pair have been public about their romance on social media, but their relationship didn’t make news until “Sex/Life” debuted.

Last month, Sarah paid tribute to Adam on his birthday, gushing, “Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together. But I do know I met my soulmate. I do know I found my forever. I do know I've never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I'm overly grateful for him. I do know I've loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby."

In another post from March, Sarah called Adam her “forever love.”

In January, Adam showed some love to Sarah on her birthday. He wrote on Instagram, “Happy bday my baby I f---- love you. You're everything."

Shahi was previously married to “Shameless” actor Steve Howey, but they called it quits last year after 11 years of marriage. Shahi filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.