Drake Bell Pleads Guilty in Attempted Child Endangerment Case

Weeks after news broke about his arrest, actor Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to attempted endangering of a child and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He could face up to 18 months in prison for attempted endangering of a child, a fourth-degree felony.

Bell will be sentenced next month.

According to FOX 8 News, the case involves inappropriate online chats with a 15-year-old in 2017. After trading messages for months, the victim reportedly attended Bell’s concert that December in Cleveland.