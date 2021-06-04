Celebrity News June 04, 2021
Drake Bell Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment Charges
Former child star Drake Bell, 34, was arrested in Ohio, and is now facing serious charges.
In court docs obtained by People, the “Drake & Josh” star is accused of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
His date of arrest is unknown, but People reports he posted a $2,500 bail on Thursday. He also pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County court the same day.
For now, Drake is not to have contact with his alleged victim and has been asked to submit a DNA sample.
He did not respond to the magazine’s request for comment, and will be back in court for a pre-trial on June 23.
According to FOX 8 News, the case involves inappropriate online chats with a 15-year-old back in 2017. After trading messages for months, the victim reportedly attended Bell’s concert that December in Cleveland.