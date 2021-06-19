Carly Waddell Posts Update About Nightmare 'Medical Emergency'

Instagram

"Bachelor in Paradise" alum Carly Waddell is finally speaking out about the "medical emergency" that recently landed her in a hospital, a mysterious incident that had fans and estranged husband Evan Bass worried sick.

Posting an image of the back of her head in a hospital setting on Instagram Stories late Friday, Carly wrote, "Hi everyone. Thanks so much for your prayers. This was me Monday being rushed to the hospital from the airport. It's a long story I'll share really soon."

Acknowledging the loss of her phone, which has kept her mum since the scary incident, she went on to tell fans it was lost "on an airplane in the midst of a medical emergency."

What happened?

"Still not quite sure what is/was wrong," she confided. "I'll update you in the next few days. I'm just exhausted."

Days ago, Bass wrote on his Instagram Story, “Carly’s first ambulance ride — she’s gonna be ok and, my goodness, this brings back some memories.”

Evan was referring to his past hospitalization in Mexico.

While Evan didn’t go into detail about what led to Carly’s hospitalization, he did note that she was eventually discharged. He told his followers, “Thanks for all the prayers and support. After 9 hours we left the hospital but she’s still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back. Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she’s beloved.”

“I know y’all wanna know what’s going on but it’s her health and story to tell if she wants to share,” Evan added. “In all the madness, she lost her phone and really needs to rest so it might be a bit.”

The pair called it quits in December after three years of marriage, but it looks like they still have a very close relationship.