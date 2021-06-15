‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Carly Waddell Hospitalized

Getty Images

“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Carly Waddell is “in rough shape,” according to estranged husband Evan Bass.

Along with posting a photo of Carly resting in the hospital, Evan wrote on his Instagram Story, “Carly’s first ambulance ride — she’s gonna be ok and, my goodness, this brings back some memories.”

Evan was referring to his past hospitalization in Mexico.

While Evan didn’t go into detail about what led to Carly’s hospitalization, he did note that she was eventually discharged. He told his followers, “Thanks for all the prayers and support. After 9 hours we left the hospital but she’s still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back. Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she’s beloved.”

“I know y’all wanna know what’s going on but it’s her health and story to tell if she wants to share,” Evan added. “In all the madness, she lost her phone and really needs to rest so it might be a bit.”

The pair called it quits in December after three years of marriage, but it looks like they still have a very close relationship.