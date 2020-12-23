Celebrity News December 23, 2020
Bachelor Nation’s Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Split After 3 Years of Marriage
Sad news today for Bachelor Nation… Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have separated after three years of marriage.
They told E! in a statement, "We have made the difficult decision to separate. We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."
Carly and Evan met on “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2016, and Evan popped the question during the finale. They tied the knot on the beach in Mexico the following year.
The exes have two children, Isabella Evelyn, 2, and Charles Wolf, 13 months.