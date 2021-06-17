'The Hills' Star Kaitlyn Carter Is Pregnant with Her First Child

“The Hills: New Beginnings” star Kaitlyn Carter has a bun in the oven!

On Thursday, Carter broke the news that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock.

She captioned a pic of a silhouette of her growing baby bump with a heart emoji.

Carter recently opened up about her relationship with Brock, who she started dating a year ago. On the “Scrubbin’ In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad” podcast, she shared, “I have a boyfriend and we've been dating since May and everything is going really well. A lot of friends will ask me, 'How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it's like the most seamless, chill relationship."

While her last two relationships with Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner were high-profile ones, Kaitlyn opted for a more low-key approach with Kristopher. She pointed out, “I don't want to have a relationship that is in the tabloids. I don't want to do overly public things.”

As for how this relationship is different than her previous ones, she shared, “I've never had a relationship that was just easy and I don't want to put anybody else down, but I feel like he's the first adult I've ever dated.”