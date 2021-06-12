'Explosive Diarrhea' Puts Halt to 'Ultimate Slip 'N Slide' Filming

It... wasn't just a Baby Ruth.

People magazine reports production has come to a standstill on NBC's new game show "Ultimate Slip 'N Slide" after a crew member on the Simi Valley, California, set tested positive for giardia, a parasite that causes explosive diarrhea.

The shutdown began June 2, and there is no end in sight.

It came at a tough time for the fledgling show — with only a week left to shoot. "Ultimate Slip 'N Slide" had been scheduled to premiere right after the Summer Olympics.

Giardia is a common illness, since the bugs can be found on many surfaces and in food or water contaminated by feces. Both people and animals are susceptible to infection.

According to People, extensive testing showed the set was giardia-free, but additional testing indicated contamination "in the set's surrounding area."

The Wrap, which first reported on the shutdown, says "up to 40" crew members were "violently ill" with "awful, explosive diarrhea."