Report: Nick Jonas Hospitalized

Over the weekend, Nick Jonas, 28, reportedly sustained an injury while filming a mystery project.

TMZ reports that Jonas’ injury was severe enough for a trip to a hospital via ambulance.

The nature of his injury is still currently unknown.

According to sources, Jonas has already been discharged and will be appearing on tonight’s live show of “The Voice.”

A week ago, Jonas hit the red carpet for “The Voice’s” first live show of the season.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Nick, who hasn’t been on a red carpet for “The Voice” since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. When Jenn mentioned that it was his first red carpet for the show in 15 months, Nick replied, “I had my first step back on the red carpet at the BAFTAs over in London. It was so bizarre, very strange, but it felt really good to start inching towards a new normal. This is amazing to be in the studio, on a red carpet, to be your first interview in 15 months — I'm honored.

Nick is scheduled to host the Billboard Music Awards this coming weekend, so hopefully his injury doesn’t hamper him in any way!