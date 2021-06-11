Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Talk Date Mix-Up, First Kiss, and More, Plus: The Search4Smiles Campaign

Some would say Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were meant to be!

The couple made it Instagram official in January, and now they are opening up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about their relationship and working together for a good cause.

First off, they were actually supposed to partner together on “Dancing with the Stars,” but it didn’t end up happening.

Sharna said, “Brian was lined up to do last season of the show… He was set to be my dance partner, which is wild.”

Brian admitted, “If I had done the show… this wouldn’t have happened.”

So how did they finally meet? Brian said, “We have a business manager in common and she came to myself one day and to Sharna the same day and was like ‘Hey, I’ve got somebody, I have a client that you should meet’… And so we ended up going and having coffee.”

They were supposed to meet up a few days later, but Sharna accidentally showed up a day early. Brian revealed, “I was on set, I was doing ‘Masked Dancer,’ and I was thinking… that wasn’t today.”

Sharna added, “Why did I have to realize [it] after I was sitting down at the table for like 15 minutes? I was like, ‘I did not just do that… It’s not Friday.’”

Burgess continued, “Then when we actually sat down, the day we were supposed to, we ended up talking for like four and a half hours. We lost time… It was one of those like, ‘Wow, what just happened’ moments and so we kept wanting more of that.”

Rachel commented, “Sharna, I read that one of the things you fell for in Brian was his desire to do good.”

Sharna said, “Yes, definitely. It was a big conversation for us when we spent a lot of time connecting and getting to know each other, before we physically connected… It was the first four dates before we kissed, even.”

Brian explained, “Slow and steady wins the race.”

Sharna went on, “You know, we have this amazing platform that we’ve been given from what we do. How can we do something good with it? It was cool to connect with another human like that.”

The couple is supporting the Search4Smiles campaign to help babies born with cleft lips or palates. Brian said, “You can go directly to Smile Train and donate there if you want to, or literally you can just change your search browser to Trueheart and… 80 percent of those profits will go to Smile Train.”

As for what makes them smile, Brian said, “Sharna and my kids. Yay!” Sharna shared, “For me, what makes me smile, is definitely Brian every day, and of course his boys… And making other people smile. That’s part of what I do with dance.”