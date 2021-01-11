Sharna Burgess Makes It Instagram Official with Brian Austin Green

“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Sharna Burgess, 35, and “The Masked Dancer” judge Brian Austin Green, 47, are taking their romance to the next level!

On Monday, Sharna made their relationship official with a kissing pic on Instagram. She captioned the snap, which was taken from a balcony, “𝘏𝘐 𝘔 💋.”

Brian hasn’t posted a pic on his Instagram yet.

Over the weekend, Sharna dodged a question about her relationship status during a Q&A with fans. She wrote, “Y'all don't give up on this one. It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst ones about my relationship status. I say this with love and kindness. Let it go."

Sharna’s pic comes fresh off their romantic vacation in Hawaii, “one of his favorite places."

A source recently told E! News, “They stayed at the Four Seasons, the same place [where] Brian got married to Megan [Fox]. They had a great time on the island."

“They spent a lot of time by the pool and beach, where they kissed, hugged and walked around holding hands. They watched the sunset several times and also the sunrise,” the insider added. “Everything between them seemed very natural and peaceful... They had a great stay and look very happy to be together."

Two weeks ago, Brian and Sharna were spotted flying out of Los Angeles together on Christmas Day.

Before boarding the flight, they sat next to each other, passing the time together.

Both abided by the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, keeping their masks on the entire time they were at LAX.

A source told People magazine that Brian "has been seeing Sharna for a few weeks."

"They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together," the insider added. "Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days."

In December, Sharna hinted at a new relationship, telling Us Weekly, “It’s been really awesome. I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

Burgess quipped, “How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?”

Sharna pointed out that she wanted to keep her dating life as private as possible. She explained, “I thought that when I met someone, I would be, like, scream it from the mountain tops. And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”