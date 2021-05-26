Wedding Bands? Halsey & Alev Aydin Spark Marriage Rumors Ahead of First Child

Splash News

Could Halsey and Alev Aydin be married?

The pair, who are expecting their first child, stepped out in L.A. this week… wearing what appeared to be wedding bands.

The singer and screenwriter were running errands when they were photographed with the new bling. Halsey showed off her baby bump in black maternity leggings and a button-down blue cropped sweater, which she paired with white sneakers.

The singer had her hair up in tiny ponytails and kept her face covered with a leopard-print mask.

Aydin was casual as well in brown pants and a black graphic tee and colorful tennis shoes. He also wore a medical-style mask with a red hat and sunglasses.