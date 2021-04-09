Halsey Compares Baby Bump to Basketball in Adorable Instagram Post

Bump alert! Halsey just showed off her growing belly in an adorable Instagram post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 26-year-old singer shared a photo of her bare belly next to a basketball and wrote, “These spot the difference games r getting harder every day 😃🏀”

The “Bad at Love” songstress has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram and recently shared these sweet pics in an animal-print dress and pink sweater.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans also loved the time she turned her baby bump belly button into a cute little frog!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Halsey announced her pregnancy in January with a photo shoot by Sam Dameshek. She wrote in the caption, “surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻”

Halsey has not confirmed the father, but did tag screenwriter Alev Aydin. He also shared a maternity photo on his Instagram Stories with a series of heart emojis.