Celebrity News January 27, 2021
Pregnant! Halsey Announces She’s Expecting First Child
Halsey is having a baby!
The singer announced the news by showing off her baby bump on Instagram.
In the pics, taken by photographer Sam Dameshek, the 26-year-old cradles her bare baby bump while wearing jeans and a rainbow bikini top. The mom-to-be is topless in another shot.
She wrote in the caption, “surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻”
Halsey has not confirmed the father, but did tag screenwriter Alev Aydin. He also shared a maternity photo on his Instagram Stories with a series of heart emojis.
Halsey was previously linked to Yungblud, Evan Peters and G-Eazy.