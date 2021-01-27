Pregnant! Halsey Announces She’s Expecting First Child

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Halsey is having a baby!

The singer announced the news by showing off her baby bump on Instagram.

In the pics, taken by photographer Sam Dameshek, the 26-year-old cradles her bare baby bump while wearing jeans and a rainbow bikini top. The mom-to-be is topless in another shot.

She wrote in the caption, “surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻”

Halsey has not confirmed the father, but did tag screenwriter Alev Aydin. He also shared a maternity photo on his Instagram Stories with a series of heart emojis.