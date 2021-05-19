Nick Jonas Details How He Cracked His Rib in Bike Accident, Plus: He Talks Billboard Music Awards

Getty Images

Nick Jonas is healing from an accident as he gets ready to host this Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Nick today after revealing last night on “The Voice” that he cracked a rib.

He told Jenn, “Better day today, just one of those injuries you can’t really do anything about, just have to wait it out and deal with some of the pain. I feel good. I feel like it could have been a lot worse, so coming away with just this is all good.” The singer added he’s “excited about ‘The Voice’ and obviously the Billboard Music Awards.”

Revealing what happened, he said, “We did just announce that we are doing this show with NBC for the Olympics called ‘Olympic Dreams.’ Me and the brothers are competing against each other in Olympic sports, and one of the events required me riding a bicycle. Basically, I lost control of the bike and flipped off of it, kind of ugly. Again, I do feel really good… Just been getting rest when I am not on ‘The Voice’ sitting in my chair… Honestly, I feel really fortunate, feel really good.”

As for the Billboard Music Awards, he shared, “I am thrilled. I have been a fan of this show as long as I can remember, being nominated, presenting, and performing on the show… [It] has always been one of my favorites. It’s really artist-centric this show, just celebrates the past year in music, so when they called me, I was thrilled. I had just did the hosting gig at ‘SNL,’ so maybe that was my audition in some way.”

Jonas added, “We’ve got a great lineup, some big awards being handed out. Maybe I don’t want to give too much away, but maybe a performance with two guys I happen to be related to and someone else.”

Weighing in on Ariana Grande joining “The Voice,” he said, “She’s gonna crush it.” As for her surprise wedding news, he said, “Marriage is the best decision I ever made, so I am thrilled for them.”

Sharing what life is like now with his wife Priyanka Chopra, he said, “She’s been shooting a lot in the U.K., so I am kind of back and forth since the fall of last year and will continue through November… The days I have off, I will pop over back to be with her, see our puppies… We always figure out how to make the schedules line up.”