Nick Jonas Reveals Injuries Following Bike Accident

NBC

Singer Nick Jonas is on the mend after a nasty bike crash.

He opened up about the accident on “The Voice,” following reports he had been rushed to the hospital over the weekend.

When “The Voice” host Carson Daly asked how he was doing, Nick held his side, saying, "I've been better, but I'm doing all right. Cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. But I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am."

Jonas also made this plea to fellow coach Blake Shelton: "Blake, please don't make me laugh as much, because it hurts to laugh.”

Shelton insisted Nick was "just trying to get sympathy votes on the show."

Nick joked, “Yeah, a big, elaborate plan.”

Jonas did not go into further detail about the incident or what type of bike he was riding at the time.