‘I Am Single’: Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Split from Fabien Viteri

Carrie Ann Inaba and Fabien Viteri are going their separate ways.

Inaba, 53, opened up about the split on her Instagram Stories, writing, “I am single. Again. I am also … grateful for what was.”

Instagram

She continued, “Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong, allowing myself [the] space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was.”

Carrie Ann posted some photos of her and Fabien, adding, “Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it’s over is enormously painful. Losing your friend … losing the hopes and dreams … your partner … the person you shared everything with .. your person … your love. It’s hard.”

She insisted she has no plans to “fake that I am OK,” and instead wants to “celebrate my emotions, because it tells me that I’m alive and that my heart loves deeply.”

Instagram

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge called it “true love,” adding, “I’m so sad it’s over. But I’m grateful it happened. So very grateful.”

Inaba last posted about Fabien in April in honor of Earth Da; before that, he posted about their trip to Santa Ynez Valley in California.

Carrie Ann is on a break from “The Talk” due to health reasons, but back in September 2020 she revealed she was dating Viteri.