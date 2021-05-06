Would Luann de Lesseps Ever Pose for Playboy? Plus: Her Major ‘Bachelorette’ Suggestion

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps recently broke the Internet with her topless “Claycation” photo… but would she ever consider going nude in Playboy?

During an appearance on the podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef,” Luann said, “You know what? It's so funny because, because you know, it's something, it's like, I would, I would do it a hundred percent. You know, if they would say, you know, ‘We're gonna do our Housewives this year,’ I would totally sign up for that. As long as it's done tastefully and elegantly, of course. Because money can’t buy you class, but it can buy you… Playboy.”

Luann recently stripped down to nearly nothing for a yellow clay beauty treatment. She shared, “I was in, in Tulum in Mexico and I loved it so much. And one of the first things I did was do the clay body mask. And, you know, you literally put the clay on and then you bake in the sun and I have to put the, the, the opposite side up because I have a great shot of my derriere. So I've got to put that up actually. But, you know, it was a, I was at a yoga retreat, so it was all about clay mask and, you know, sweat lodges and yoga and meditation. And I love that stuff.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

What else does Luann love? She wants a “The Bachelorette” spin-off for “divorced women.” She explained, “You know, where we were, we see love the second time around and, you know, talk about a pandemic. I mean, that's also a pandemic, you know, single women out there in their fifties, you know, looking for love again and with what we've been through in the isolation and online dating.”

“I just feel like there is a big need to reconnect people,” Luann stressed. “It's somebody to do the homework for me and bring the guys to me.”

De Lesseps recently confirmed her split with Garth Wakeford.