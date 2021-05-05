Bachelor Matt James Talks Rachael Kirkconnell, Says People Should Be Able to ‘Unlearn and Be Better’

Matt James is talking Rachael Kirkconnell and second chances in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine.

James chose Kirkconnell on the finale of “The Bachelor,” but during the “After the Final Rose” special, it was revealed they had already split up.

During the special, Matt explained that they were no longer together due to issues stemming from her past racially insensitive behavior, including attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

Now, he tells WSJ. Magazine, “I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner — especially if that woman isn’t Black — to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black.”

Clifford Prince King/WSJ. Magazine

Matt continued, “It’s on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist,” adding, “And I think it’s unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better.”

Kirkconnell also confirmed the reconciliation, saying it had been helpful to move forward outside of the spotlight.

James said he is also in a good place with his family, in the wake of the show.

“The conversations I had with my mom, my brother and my dad weren’t in vain,” he explained. “After the show, I reached out to my Pops, and we talk on a regular basis now. He’s taken steps to make amends with the rest of the family and be a better dad to his kids.”

His father Manny shared, “[The show] was the greatest thing that ever happened to me... Putting the family back together.”