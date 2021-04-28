Matt James Focusing on His Relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell — Can They Make It Work?

ABC Television

They announced their split on “After the Final Rose” last month, but it looks like Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are working on their relationship.

Earlier this month, they were reportedly spotted together by a fan who claimed to have seen them in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. At the time, Reality Steve tweeted, “It’s been a while but here’s some news: Matt and Rachael? Yeah, they’re not over. They’re currently in New York together. FYI.”

While promoting his partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods for May’s National Runners’ Month, James told People magazine, “I've seen Rachael a handful of times. I'm not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it."

During the “After the Final Rose” episode, Matt revealed that they are no longer together, due to issues stemming from her past racially insensitive behavior, including attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

He told Acho Emmanuel, "As Rachael acknowledged in her apology, there's a lot of work that needs to be done. I have to take a step back and allow her to put in that work."

Matt told Rachael, “The work and reconciliation that needs to be done is work that I can't do for you. And I know that you're capable of doing it."

So has Rachael been putting in the work to educate herself on racism since the episode? James answered, “That's something you could talk to her about," the former Bachelor said. "A lot of what I'm focused on right now is the work that I'm doing in the community and with the [marathon] training."