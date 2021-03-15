'The Bachelor' Finale: Who Did Matt James Choose?

ABC

Did Matt James choose Rachael Kirkconnell or Michelle Young? We finally have the answer after a wild “Bachelor” Season 25 finale!

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

In the end it was Rachael that walked away with the final rose... but not an engagement ring.

Fans later learned during the "After the Final Rose" special that Matt and Rachael are no longer together.

Going back, here's a look at what happened during the finale.

Before the non-proposal to Rachael, Matt broke things off with Michelle.

The pressure was on and during their last date he was having doubts.

"We're like, a day or two away," he said, "This is the first time I've felt any type of thing outside of wanting to be with you forever and having just any doubt in my mind at this point for me is just like, scary. I've been pushing through that feeling today and trying to get there because of how I feel about you and what I know life could look like with you. And I think the easy thing for me to do would be to tell you what you want to hear."

Young insisted "that's not what I'm looking for," telling it felt like "with the flip of a switch" their connection was gone.

James told her, "I don't want you to think of it as a flip of a switch," before they eventually parted ways in tears.

After the breakup, Matt needed time to get some clarity and canceled his date with Rachael. She was upset, saying, "I feel pretty in the dark right now. He never expressed any kind of worry or concern or confusion. Not once. It's like, very blindsiding."

After some time to think, Matt invited Rachael to the lake because he felt he owed her some answers.

She told him, "I want to be there for you when you're hurting. And when you're hurting, I'm hurting. And I don't know what happened yesterday, but I do know I'm not going to run just when it gets tough."

He explained to her, "I want to be everything to you, I want to be everything for you that my dad wasn't to my mom. And as I'm wrestling with what I'm going to do today, the easy thing for me to do would be to brush those feelings and emotions off and make you happy. That's to propose to you today. But I couldn't live with myself if I put you through what my mom has been through. I've seen what rushing into a proposal, a marriage can do in my family and it's ugly and it's not something I want for you or for us. And that's why I can't propose to you today."

James insisted, "When I think about the life I want to live, I think about living that life with you. And I want to leave here with you. And I want to commit to you and to every day moving on, what we started here. And the truth is that I love you."

She told him, "I love you too."

He said of their future, "I do see you as my wife. I see you as the mother of my kids."