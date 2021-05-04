New Details About Lady Gaga’s Dognapping — How Did the Suspects Plan Their Attack?

More than a month after two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were stolen and recovered, new details are coming to light.

In a new felony complaint, obtained by “Extra,” it was revealed that the alleged dognappers were driving around “Hollywood, West Hollywood, and the Valley looking for French bulldogs” on February 24 when they saw dog walker Ryan Fischer with three dogs. The suspects allegedly followed him with their lights off, attacking Fischer as he walked on a secluded street.

According to the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the dognapping suspects were not aware that the dogs belonged to Gaga.

Last week, the LAPD released the suspects’ names: James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27. All three have been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

The complaint alleges that Jackson and White jumped out and “hit and choked” Fischer before Jackson eventually shot Fischer in the chest with a semiautomatic.

Two more defendants, Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50, are accused of being accessories. McBride is reportedly the woman who “found” the dogs later in an alley, and White is Jaylin’s father. Police claim that all but McBride are documented gang members.

The elder White and McBride have been released after posting bail.

The defendants have all entered not guilty pleas. They will be arraigned today.

In a statement, District Attorney George Gascón said, “This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded. We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

Fischer was released from the hospital late last month after suffering complications from his gunshot injury.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke with Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta after the suspects were arrested. He told Billy, “What surprises me is that the LAPD stayed with it and they caught these guys, we were hoping that they were going to catch ‘em and what they did to Ryan was just horrible and he's still recovering. He's still got some physical therapy he's got to go through.”

Germanotta continued, “I thought it was unusual when they got the call this woman found the dogs tied to a pole. That's the most ridiculous thing I ever heard but… you walk down the street and you see a couple of dogs tied to a pole the first thing you're going to do is call a hotline number?”