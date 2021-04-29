Lady Gaga Dognapping Suspects Reportedly Arrested, Including Woman Who ‘Found’ Dogs

Instagram

UPDATE: The LAPD just released the suspects’ names, including James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27. All three have been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery. Police say they did not know that Gaga was the owner. Two more defendants, Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50, are accused of being accessories. McBride is reportedly the woman who “found” the dogs, and White is Jaylin’s father. Police claim that all but McBride are documented gang members.

Variety reports all five are being held on $1-million bail.

There are new developments in the Lady Gaga dognapping case!

TMZ reports multiple people have been arrested, including the woman who claimed she “found” the dogs.

Law enforcement sources tell the site that the suspects were picked up on charges ranging from attempted murder to robbery.

Authorities reportedly obtained a video from the alley where Gaga’s dogs were dropped off after the dognapping, and that helped lead them to the alleged perpetrators.

Police reportedly believe the incident may have been part of a dog-stealing ring, and that the suspects got nervous, switched gears, and decided to try to collect the reward money instead.

Earlier, TMZ reported law enforcement was suspicious of the woman who “found” the dogs and advised Gaga not to pay the $500,000 reward at that time.

Dog walker Ryan Fischer was out with Gaga’s French bulldogs Gustavo, Koji and Miss Asia just before 10 p.m. in the Hollywood area on February 24 when a white car pulled up. An assailant stole two of the pups, Gustavo and Koji, and shot Fischer.