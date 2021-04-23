Caitlyn Jenner Announces Run for Governor of California

Reality star Caitlyn Jenner has a big announcement… she is running for governor of California!

On Friday, Jenner revealed that she has filed paperwork to run.

In a statement, the longtime Republican wrote, “California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

The news comes as California Governor Gavin Newscom faces the possibility of a recall election.

While Jenner doesn’t specify her political affiliation, she noted that she is a “proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

“In the next few weeks, I will meet with Californians from across the state to hear their voices and finally get this state moving in the right direction,” Caitlyn went on. “The significance of this decision is not lost on me. The sacrifice is significant. But responsibility is great, and I can't wait to lead, to help and most importantly, to disrupt the status quo once again... I'm in!"