Caitlyn Jenner Talks Final Season of ‘KUWTK,’ Plus: Which of Her Kids Helped Her on ‘Masked Singer’?

Caitlyn Jenner was un-masked last night as the Phoenix on “The Masked Singer”! Now, she’s opening up to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about the experience, and offering her thoughts on the final season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Telling Billy why she chose the Phoenix, Caitlyn said, “I did Phoenix because I wanted something that wasn't really feminine, but then on the other hand wasn't really masculine. Anybody could be a Phoenix, and so it was kind of gender-neutral… It was surprisingly very comfortable to wear. It was heavy — it was very hard to dance because of the wings.”

Smiling, she added, “It was interesting to do.”

Jenner said she has no regrets, “So happy to be the first one to go,” adding, “I would have liked to gone one more show just because my next song was going to be the Temptations… and I was ready to go.”

She revealed one of her kids helped coach her. “I worked with Brandon, my son… In my ear, was Brandon talking.” She admitted she did it “to try to get all the beats and the timing right.”

Caitlyn wanted to know, “Here's the big question, Billy — when are you going to do the show?” Billy smiled, replying, “How do you know I'm not doing it?” adding, “Everybody here thinks that I am on the show.”

Thursday night is another big milestone, the premiere of the final season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Caitlyn said, “It was a long journey. I remember when E! said, ‘You know, we'll do six episodes,’ when they first sold the show, and we thought, ‘Oh, wow, one camera, and six episodes,’ and then it turned into 12.”

“What I enjoyed the most was the early shows,” she said. “All the girls, we had no idea what their future is going to be… To see them grow, to use that format to build tremendous careers… I couldn’t be more proud of all my kids… And that's the greatest thing as a parent.”