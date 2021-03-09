Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Consider Surrogacy for Baby #2

The new “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” supertease is full of surprises leading up to the Season 20 premiere on E! March 18.

One revelation is that Khloé Kardashian, 36, and Tristan Thompson, 29, who are the parents of 2-year-old True, are considering surrogacy to have a second child.

Khloé says, "You're trusting a surrogate with your unborn child — it's just scary.”

The video cuts to Scott Disick, 37, asking Tristan, “You’re talking about having another child together, but you don’t want to say you’re official?”

The NBA player insists, “I’m not all, like, secret.”

They aren’t the only ones thinking about growing the family. Kendall, 25, the only sibling without children, reveals, "I want kids, badly — soon, too."

Meanwhile, Scott is looking to get back together with Kourtney, 41, the mother of his three children. Disick says he’s "thinking about proposing" and tells her "I love you.”

Kim, 40, is facing a split with Kanye West, 43, and in the tease she breaks down, saying, "I feel like a f---ing loser.”

Then, at one point, Kris Jenner, 65, reveals, "I got a call from Caitlyn, but I just don't know — am I going to want to go down this road?"