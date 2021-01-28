Final Season Promo! ‘KUWTK’ Teases Baby News, Rekindled Romance, Rob’s Return, and Lots of Tears

It’s the beginning of the end for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The show premiered in 2007, making the Kardashians (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob) and Jenners (Kris, Caitlyn, Kendall and Kylie) household names.

The 20th and final season kicks off March 18, and E! just released a drama-packed promo teasing what’s in store.

Set to the Harry Styles song “Sign of the Times,” we see flashbacks of the family over the years as Khloé says, “Filming has been one of the best experiences of my life,” and Kim adds, “We didn’t think anyone would be into watching a show about our crazy family.”

Then a tearful Kris, joined by Kim and the family, tells the crew, “We just wanted to tell you in person that we won’t be going forward with filming the show anymore.”

Next up, the real teasers start… like Khloé telling Tristan Thompson, “I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid.”

Cut to Kim telling the family, “I saw Kourtney and Scott [Disick] asleep together on the couch,” and Kendall adding, “They are definitely made for each other, like, they are supposed to be together.” Of course, the moment includes some seriously sweet footage of Kourtney and Scott.

In another scene, Rob is in the mix for just a second and appears to be enjoying time with the fam.

It wouldn’t be complete without sister Kylie, who says “I’m just really blessed that we had the opportunity to do this. We have a lot of memories.”

The video goes back to the scene of Kris and Kim with the crew, and Kim cries as she says, “I just want you to know, we really appreciate you guys. Each and every one of you.”

After a series of teaser clips flashes on-screen, the promo ends with Kris asking the question, “Did we make the right decision by walking away?”