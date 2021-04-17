Madonna Hits the Streets of L.A. with Gun Control Message

Instagram

Madonna just bought a West Coast home — and she is wasting no time in leaving her mark on the area!

The Queen of Pop, who according to Architectural Digest recently plunked down $19.3 million for The Weeknd's Hidden Hills, California, digs, spent her Friday night tagging L.A. with posters supporting gun control.

On Saturday, she posted footage of herself plastering walls with posters reading #GUNCONTROLNOW #WAKEUPAMERICA, captioning it, "There’s a new Vaccination!! Its called GUN CONTROL! Should be mandatory. It will SAVE LIVES! Join us next week!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#wakeupamerica #guncontrolnow To get involved contact @everytown."

Everytown for Gun Safety is one of the leading advocacy groups on the issue of gun control, funded in large part by billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

Gun control was a major theme of the controversial music video for one of Madonna's "Madame X" songs, "God Control." In the video, the singer plays a character who, along with many others, is gunned down in a disco.

On her Instagram Stories, Madonna had gone live Friday night, documenting her and her small crew using wheat paste to post a dozen or more of the slogan posters around Melrose Avenue.

Instagram

One lucky fan who was in the area got a rare selfie with Madonna, 62, who donned a blue ski mask for the photo op.

"Don't go riding off!" she jokes with one of her accomplices. Telling her viewers she would direct them to orgs devoted to gun safety and gun control, she placed the posters in several locations.

Laughing as she dropped a sponge she was using to flatten the posters, she blurted out, "Is this illegal?!"

Peter Stickles

Early Saturday, fans were discovering the posters. Actor Peter Stickles was among the first to locate the area shown in Madonna's videos.

By mid-morning, several of the posters had been removed by fans, and people had picked at some of the others.