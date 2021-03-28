Madonna Heats Up Instagram with Sexy-Past-60 Snaps

Instagram

Madonna gave Instagram a reminder that sexy still happens after 60, posting three sizzling, age-defying selfies to liven up everyone's Sunday.

"And Now For A Moment of Self Reflection..............Madame ❌" is how the 62-year-old siren captioned the snaps, which show her in a barely-there, lacy bra-and-panties combo topped off by a hat with a silver chain.

Everyone from Kelly Ripa to model Jon Kortajarena to actress-director Asia Argento raved about the photos, with comments ranging from "GODDESS" to a series of fire emojis.

"Madame X" is the title of Madonna's 2019 album and the 2020 tour that followed. The Queen of Pop has spent the last year editing a concert film of the show, even doing reshoots last month when she wasn't happy with footage obtained at her Lisbon tour stops in January 2020.

More recently, a Buzzfeed story made the rounds that Madonna had Photoshopped her head onto a 22-year-old's body in 2015, uploading it to her Instagram.

Amelia Goldie, whose claim about the photo went viral on TikTok, told Buzzfeed she tried to ask Madonna's team to remove the image, but said her main reaction is to "laugh and say I'm flattered" but that "I wish I was credited!"