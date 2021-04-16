DMX’s Public Memorial Will Reportedly Take Place at Barclays Center

Getty Images

A public memorial is reportedly in the works for DMX.

His former manager Steve Rifkind tells TMZ that the rapper will be honored at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 24.

The logistics are still being sorted out in terms of ticketing and capacity, especially considering the pandemic.

A private service for friends and family will then take place April 25 in NYC.