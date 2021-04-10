Aaliyah's Mom on DMX: 'You & Baby Girl Will Meet Again'

Getty Images

Following the tragic death of rap legend and actor DMX, he is being remembered with special fondness by his late co-star and duet partner Aaliyah's mom.

Using his given name, Diane Haughton wrote on the official Aaliyah Instagram account, "Earl you had and still have a heart of gold. You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessing to your family! Eternally!"

DMX and Aaliyah starred in the 2000 film "Romeo Must Die" together, and collaborated on the soundtrack song "Come Back in One Piece." Their bond was so tight that DMX named one of his 15 children Aaliyah (pictured above).

Aaliyah perished in a plane crash in 2001.

On Friday, DMX died at the age of 50, succumbing a week after a reported drug overdose led to a heart attack.

DMX’s family broke the news on his death in a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

In its own statement, White Plains Hospital said, “White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest last week."