Celebrity News April 04, 2021
SAG Awards 2021: All the Nominees!
The 27th Annual SAG Awards are airing Sunday at 9 a.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS as a one-hour, pre-taped telecast.
Full list of nominees below — and check back during the show for the list of winners, updating live:
MOTION PICTURE CAST:
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Minari"
"One Night in Miami…"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:
Riz Ahmed — "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman — "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Anthony Hopkins — "The Father"
Gary Oldman — "Mank"
Steven Yeun — "Minari"
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:
Amy Adams — "Hillbilly Elegy"
Viola Davis — "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Vanessa Kirby — "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand — "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan — "Promising Young Woman"
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:
Sacha Baron Cohen — "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chadwick Boseman — "Da 5 Bloods"
Daniel Kaluuya — "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Jared Leto — "The Little Things"
Leslie Odom, Jr. — "One Night in Miami…"
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:
Maria Bakalova — "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Glenn Close — "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman — "The Father"
Youn Yuh-Jung — "Minari"
Helena Zengel — "News of the World"
STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE:
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mulan"
"News of the World"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Wonder Woman 1984"
DRAMA SERIES ENSEMBLE:
"Better Call Saul"
"Bridgerton"
"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"Ozark"
COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE:
"Dead to Me"
"The Flight Attendant"
"The Great"
"Schitt's Creek"
"Ted Lasso"
MALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:
Bill Camp — "The Queen's Gambit"
Daveed Diggs — "Hamilton"
Hugh Grant — "The Undoing"
Ethan Hawke — "The Good Lord Bird"
Mark Ruffalo — "I Know This Much Is True"
FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:
Cate Blanchett — "Mrs. America"
Michaela Coel — "I May Destroy You"
Nicole Kidman — "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy — "The Queen's Gambit"
Kerry Washington — "Little Fires Everywhere"
MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Jason Bateman — "Ozark"
Sterling K. Brown — "This Is Us"
Josh O'Connor — "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk — "Better Call Saul"
Regé-Jean Page — "Bridgerton"
FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Gillian Anderson — "The Crown"
Olivia Colman — "The Crown"
Emma Corrin — "The Crown"
Julia Garner — "Ozark"
Laura Linney — "Ozark"
MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Nicholas Hoult — "The Great"
Dan Levy — "Schitt's Creek"
Eugene Levy — "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudeikis — "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef — "Ramy"
FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Christina Applegate — "Dead to Me"
Linda Cardellini — "Dead to Me"
Kaley Cuoco — "The Flight Attendant"
Annie Murphy — "Schitt's Creek"
Catherine O'Hara — "Schitt's Creek"
STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TV SERIES:
"The Boys"
"Cobra Kai"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Westworld"