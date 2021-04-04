SAG Awards 2021: All the Nominees!

The 27th Annual SAG Awards are airing Sunday at 9 a.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS as a one-hour, pre-taped telecast.

Full list of nominees below — and check back during the show for the list of winners, updating live:

MOTION PICTURE CAST:

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Minari"

"One Night in Miami…"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:

Riz Ahmed — "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman — "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins — "The Father"

Gary Oldman — "Mank"

Steven Yeun — "Minari"

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:

Amy Adams — "Hillbilly Elegy"

Viola Davis — "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Vanessa Kirby — "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand — "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan — "Promising Young Woman"

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:

Sacha Baron Cohen — "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chadwick Boseman — "Da 5 Bloods"

Daniel Kaluuya — "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto — "The Little Things"

Leslie Odom, Jr. — "One Night in Miami…"

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE — MOTION PICTURE:

Maria Bakalova — "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close — "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman — "The Father"

Youn Yuh-Jung — "Minari"

Helena Zengel — "News of the World"

STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE:

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mulan"

"News of the World"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Wonder Woman 1984"

DRAMA SERIES ENSEMBLE:

"Better Call Saul"

"Bridgerton"

"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"Ozark"

COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE:

"Dead to Me"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

MALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:

Bill Camp — "The Queen's Gambit"

Daveed Diggs — "Hamilton"

Hugh Grant — "The Undoing"

Ethan Hawke — "The Good Lord Bird"

Mark Ruffalo — "I Know This Much Is True"

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:

Cate Blanchett — "Mrs. America"

Michaela Coel — "I May Destroy You"

Nicole Kidman — "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor-Joy — "The Queen's Gambit"

Kerry Washington — "Little Fires Everywhere"

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Jason Bateman — "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown — "This Is Us"

Josh O'Connor — "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk — "Better Call Saul"

Regé-Jean Page — "Bridgerton"

FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Gillian Anderson — "The Crown"

Olivia Colman — "The Crown"

Emma Corrin — "The Crown"

Julia Garner — "Ozark"

Laura Linney — "Ozark"

MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Nicholas Hoult — "The Great"

Dan Levy — "Schitt's Creek"

Eugene Levy — "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudeikis — "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef — "Ramy"

FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Christina Applegate — "Dead to Me"

Linda Cardellini — "Dead to Me"

Kaley Cuoco — "The Flight Attendant"

Annie Murphy — "Schitt's Creek"

Catherine O'Hara — "Schitt's Creek"

STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TV SERIES: