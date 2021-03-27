Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Second Child!

Backgrid

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma have welcomed their second child!

Hilary and Matthew, both 33, are already the parents of daughter Banks Violet, 2. Hilary is the mother of a 9-year-old son with ex Mike Comrie, Luca Cruz.

Duff made a stealth announcement via Instagram on Friday, posting a snap of Banks in the tub with the caption, "I’m a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!"

The former "Lizzie McGuire" star broke the news that she was expecting in October, posting a photo of Koma holding her baby bump on Instagram. Dad hashtagged his own post about the impending arrival #pregnantville.

With the announcement of her new baby, Hilary was flooded with well-wishes from fans, as well as from her "Younger" co-stars Molly Bernard, who wrote, "THIS. PICTURE. THE GASP I UTTERED KNOCKED ME DOWN," and Debi Mazar, who immediately wanted to know if her prediction of a boy had come true.

So far, no news on the baby's sex or a name.

