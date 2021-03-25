Frankie Muniz & Wife Paige Price Welcome First Child

Getty

Former “Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz is a dad for the first time!

Muniz and his wife Paige Price welcomed a baby boy, who he calls a “real-life miracle.”

On Wednesday, Muniz told his Instagram followers, “I'm a dad, guys. I love him so much. I love my wife so much."

Instagram

The emotional Muniz did not reveal his baby’s face or name.

Earlier this month, Paige pointed out that she was “so freaking close!” to giving birth.

In October, Frankie revealed the sex of their baby. At the time, Frankie said, “BABY BOY! Coming March 2021!"

The month before, Muniz opened up on his impending fatherhood in a video, saying, “We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices."

Paige added, “We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren't that great. The struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less like a woman."