Andy Cohen Talks Kardashians Interview on ‘For Real… The Story of Reality TV,’ Plus: Does He Want Another Baby?

Getty Images

TV personality Andy Cohen is taking on one of our favorite pastimes, reality TV.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Cohen, who dished on his new series “For Real: The Story of Reality TV,” which premieres March 25.

Andy, who is executive-producing and hosting the E! series, is talking to everyone from the Housewives to the stars of “The Real World” to Mama June and, of course, to reality-TV royalty, the Kardashians.

Andy told “Extra” he loved the process, admitting, “I cried reuniting the cast of ‘Real World New York’… It really was so much fun.”

As for who surprised him the most, Cohen said, “Mama June, who I spoke to [and] who I knew very little about. She told me she spent a million dollars on cocaine in a year. I just can’t believe her heart is still beating. I was just stunned by all she went through.”

He dished, “The Kardashians… I went to Khloé’s house… She and Kim and Kris and Kourtney, we had a very frank interview… They get rough cuts of every episode of ‘The Kardashians’ before it airs. I was interested to hear from them… They clearly know how to make an entertaining show, they also know how they like to be shot and how they like to be lit.”

Is there any truth to the rumors that Kris could become a Housewife? Andy answered, “She says, ‘Oh, I would l like to be a friend,’ so I would like her to come in and shoot a little bit with us and see her a little, but I think she’d be great in the mix.”

Cohen also revealed his favorite reality show, saying, “Obviously ‘The Real Housewives’ has changed my life, personally… I wouldn’t be as excited talking about ‘The Housewives’ and interviewing the Housewives and producing ‘The Housewives’ if I didn’t love the show — and I really do. I love soap operas and ‘The Housewives’ is the ultimate soap opera.”



Another thing that changed Andy’s life is his son Ben, who just turned 2 and is already learning to say the most important thing in the world. He gushed, “I say ‘I love you’ to him all the time. The other night, I was putting him to bed and he said it back… I stood at his door that night with the lights out and I just kept saying it over and over and he was saying it back to me, I was like, ‘This is great.’”

Andy does want to give Ben a brother or sister, saying, “I hope so, but… tick-tock, ‘cause Daddy, Daddy’s getting old.”

While he said he’s not dating right now, Andy also teased that he is definitely “ready.”