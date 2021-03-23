Andy Cohen Says Everyone Is Mispronouncing Khloé Kardashian’s Name!

Getty Images

Andy Cohen dropped a little bombshell on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” claiming we’ve all been mispronouncing Khloé Kardashian’s name!

Cohen interviewed the famous Kardashian-Jenner family for his new docuseries “For Real: The Story of Reality TV,” and he told Fallon that the Good American founder’s name is actually pronounced “Khlo-ay.”

Andy explained the pronunciation is why “there’s a little accent over the name.”

Cohen said he discussed it with the family, and Kris even backed him up!

“I went and interviewed the Kardashians at Khloé house,” Andy said. “I walked in and I go, ‘Khlo-ay,’ and the other women go, ‘Excuse me?’ And Kris [Jenner] said, ‘Yeah, that’s actually how it’s really pronounced.'”

Jimmy was in disbelief, and Andy insisted, “I got the memo! Ask her!”

He also opened up about his interview with the family, saying, “It was wild, it was a trip.”

Cohen continued, “They were amazing. The lighting set-up is very intense. They looked so beautiful. They were all hanging out on these swings behind Khloé’s house. It was wild.”

The interview with the Kardashians comes as the family prepares to say goodbye to “KUWTK.” They previously announced Season 20, which is airing now, will be their last.